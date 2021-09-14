Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Achieves $387,266.82

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $64.54 or 0.00136906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $387,266.82 and $6,544.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

