Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 38,952 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2,844.47. 6,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,714.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,422.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.