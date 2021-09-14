Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 134,357 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $123,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The firm has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

