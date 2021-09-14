Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 242,789 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,789 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $515,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,448. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

