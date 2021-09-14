Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 687,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.25% of Twitter worth $136,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. 110,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,358,238. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

