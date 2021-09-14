Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,843,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Intel worth $271,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 213,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

