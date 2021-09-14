Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Magna International worth $150,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

MGA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. 18,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

