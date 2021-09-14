Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 752,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $187,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $12,682,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.77. 37,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

