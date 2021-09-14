Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $187,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.14. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,516. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $575.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average of $493.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

