Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $464,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.41. 168,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $479.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.