Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $137,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.30. 14,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

