Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $262,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.87. 36,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

