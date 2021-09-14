Toronto Dominion Bank Has $111.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $111,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The firm has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

