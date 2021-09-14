Toronto Dominion Bank Has $124.21 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001,117 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Barrick Gold worth $124,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD remained flat at $$19.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

