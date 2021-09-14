Toronto Dominion Bank Has $133.56 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.25% of The Boeing worth $133,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $56,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

