Toronto Dominion Bank Has $189.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,560 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $189,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.