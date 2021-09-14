Toronto Dominion Bank Has $220.49 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,207,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Suncor Energy worth $220,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 357,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3,783.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 312,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 304,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE SU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 91,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

