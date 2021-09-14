Toronto Dominion Bank Has $232.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $232,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. 87,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

