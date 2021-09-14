Toronto Dominion Bank Has $291.89 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,859 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $291,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $194.51. 32,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

