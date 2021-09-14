Toronto Dominion Bank Has $700.29 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.84% of Enbridge worth $700,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

