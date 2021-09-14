Toronto Dominion Bank Has $864.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 11.63% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $864,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. 35,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,591. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

