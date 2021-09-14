Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $129,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. 11,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

