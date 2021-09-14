Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,283 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.06% of Shaw Communications worth $382,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

