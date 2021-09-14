Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $164,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 111,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

