Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 240,618 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.00% of Rogers Communications worth $280,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 2,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,440. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.