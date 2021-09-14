Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Shopify worth $316,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $11.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,465.60. 6,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,317. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,517.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.94. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

