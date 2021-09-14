Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,468 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.56% of Manulife Financial worth $225,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,330. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

