Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643,803 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.95% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,382,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,460,000 after buying an additional 215,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

