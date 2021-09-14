Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 58,228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $243,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.44. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

