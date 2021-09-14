Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63,451 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $204,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 889,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

