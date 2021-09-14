Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 900,507 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $263,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 82.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 97,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

