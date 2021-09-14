Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of CURV opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.