TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,111 shares.The stock last traded at $45.34 and had previously closed at $44.71.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 157.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 784.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 646.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

