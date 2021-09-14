Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 9,600.0% in August

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGHI remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 855,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,940. Touchpoint Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

