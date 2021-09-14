Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5429 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

