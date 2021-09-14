Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$40.28 and last traded at C$40.16, with a volume of 269710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,973 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

