Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

