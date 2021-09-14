Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $743.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.58 billion, a PE ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.