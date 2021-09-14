Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

