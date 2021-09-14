Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.