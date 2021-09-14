Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,325 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

