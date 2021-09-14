Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,750 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 400,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 178,190 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.