Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,980 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

