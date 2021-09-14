Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Up 7.3%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. 15,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 424,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

