Tower token Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00142852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00836700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

