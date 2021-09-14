Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus Sells 19,429 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TSCO traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 766,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
