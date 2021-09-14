Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus Sells 19,429 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSCO traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 766,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

