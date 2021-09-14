Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,830% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Post by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.85. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

