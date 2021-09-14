Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,830% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Post stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.85. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
