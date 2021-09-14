Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,672 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 884 call options.

Angi stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 135,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.94. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angi by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 9.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

