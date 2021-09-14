Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,816% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE:PAR traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. 92,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.