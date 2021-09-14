Traders Purchase High Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,154 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NXE opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

